The Onion Ring Senseless Survey

On this non-repeat Tuesday of the Senseless Survey, Kevin was able to ring up a guy who agreed to take the survey. After being asked if he’s TSA preapproved, Kevin launched into the senseless questions like keeping your fat clothes in case you get married again. He said he wasn’t divorced so Kevin then asked that the heart often wants onion rings. He then questioned what this survey was about so Kevin gave him his employee number.

After asking about a business card being a toothpick and the best part of a staycation is being disappointed in the comfort of your own home, the guy wanted to know what’s going on. You can tell he’s getting irritated even more when asked about greeting cards for death sentences and dreaming about doughnuts going into your mouth. Hear the question he hung up by clicking the play button.

