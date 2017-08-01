Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Jackson Ran Into Some “Friends” Of Kevin at Pats Training Camp

August 1, 2017 9:43 AM
(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

After speculating as to what newly retired Patriot Rob Ninkovich will do and Matt Light claiming he has a better beard than Rob’s, we got into audio of Jackson down at training camp. The first guy Jackson talked to was a guy who has been going to Patriot Training Camp since the Bryant College days. He asked them if he knew who Karlson & McKenzie were. He didn’t nor did he know how long they’ve been on the air. Kevin and Pete couldn’t believe he is asking people that.

Jackson then talked to some girls that know Kevin really well. Kevin wasn’t sure if we play the audio because we didn’t know what Jackson asked but we proceeded. Kevin then brought up a story about one of those girls was staying at the house and came out of the shower in a towel creating an awkward moment. Little did Kevin know that Jackson asked a question along those lines.

Hear the clip to find out what these girls said about “Uncle Kevin” and what else Jackson asked.

