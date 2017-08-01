Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 1 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Jerry Garcia! His dad was a jazz player and accomplished bandleader, but he died when Jerry was 5 years old. How?

He drowned

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 1st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1961 : The Beatles played the Cavern Club in Liverpool as a headline act for the first time. They eventually appeared a total of 274 times.

1971 : In other Beatle news, George Harrison held his benefit concerts for Bangla-Desh at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Guests included Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan & Billy Preston.

1974 : Pete Townshend and Keith Moon joined Eric Clapton at the Omni in Atlanta. After doing "Layla", Townshend broke a plastic ukulele over Clapton's head.

1981 : MTV made its debut on American television screens.

1986 : It was a good birthday for Jerry Garcia: he was released from the hospital following a 3 week stay. He'd entered the hospital in a diabetic coma.

1994: The Rolling Stones opened their Voodoo Lounge tour in Washington D.C. The band turned down an invitation to play at the White House for President Clinton.

