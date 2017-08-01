Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: August 1 in Classic Rock History

August 1, 2017 1:00 AM
Jerry Garcia, leader of the legendary group The Grateful Dead, works with his guitar on May 8, 1979. At the time of the Woodstock Festival, many group had an uncertain future. Musically, it was a total disaster for us," Garcia said of Woodstock in a interview. I remember people standing in back of us yelling the stage is falling down, plus it was wet for so long and we had all that electronic equipment. (AP Photo)
(AP Photo)

Happy birthday to Jerry Garcia! His dad was a jazz player and accomplished bandleader, but he died when Jerry was 5 years old. How?

ANSWER: He drowned

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for August 1st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1961: The Beatles played the Cavern Club in Liverpool as a headline act for the first time. They eventually appeared a total of 274 times.
  • 1971: In other Beatle news, George Harrison held his benefit concerts for Bangla-Desh at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Guests included Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan & Billy Preston.
  • 1974: Pete Townshend and Keith Moon joined Eric Clapton at the Omni in Atlanta. After doing “Layla”, Townshend broke a plastic ukulele over Clapton’s head.
  • 1981: MTV made its debut on American television screens.
  • 1986: It was a good birthday for Jerry Garcia: he was released from the hospital following a 3 week stay. He’d entered the hospital in a diabetic coma.
  • 1994: The Rolling Stones opened their Voodoo Lounge tour in Washington D.C. The band turned down an invitation to play at the White House for President Clinton.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1971: Mountain played the Hyannis Sheraton.
  • 1993: The Allman Brothers Band played at Great Woods.
