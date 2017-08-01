Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Boston Emissions 7/30/17: The Rationales, Nate Rogers, Petty Morals, Waltham, blindspot, Badfellows, Inns, shiver., People Like You, The Way Ways

Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:

Carissa Johnson, Boston Rock Opera, Set Fire, The Rupert Selection, Field Day, No Small Children and more

sundaysummersessions Boston Emissions 7/30/17: The Rationales, Nate Rogers, Petty Morals, Waltham, blindspot, Badfellows, Inns, shiver., People Like You, The Way Ways

Boston Emissions Sunday Summer Sessions

Local Songs of the Week + 7/30/17

3] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com

2] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017
eddiejapan.bandcamp.com

1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

 

 

 

 

Boston Emissions playlist  – Sunday, July 30, 2017

 

Bleu – I Won’t Go Hollywood
–2001 Rumble winner is newly married. Congrats!

Animal Flag – Sensation

Badfellows – The Cat Song from Good Grief, 2017
Manchester NH band, new record out on Midnight Werewolf Records

The Appreciation Post – The Stroke

Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit
–Worcester, Mass

Waltham – Summer Nights

 

Blindspot – Voices

 

Petty Morals – Saturday Night Slacks from the forthcoming, F*ck You Let’s Party!, 2017
–Thursday, Aug 3 at New World Tavern, Plymouth – Petty Morals with Jane Weidlin of the Go Gos!

Petty Morals – Let’s Go from the forthcoming, F*ck You Let’s Party!, 2017

–I am stocking up on songs for my annual covers show. Get them to me.

Sidewalk Driver – Karaoke Guy (Monday Night)

People Like You – Hackensack Hospital

The Way Ways – Times and Her
— Release show, Aug 11 at Great Scott, Allston with Today Junior, Andy Sadoway

Shiver. – Stay 
–Salem, Mass
—Weds, Aug 2 at O’Brien’s Allston with Old Soul, Pushflowers, Another Musicians 

Inns – Party Talk
Weds, Aug 2 at Middle East upstairs, Cambridge with Kississippi, Pictures of Vernon, Nature Shots

Mercury On Mars – Be The One
Aug 25 Midway Café, JP with Psychic Dog, The Runouts, Baabes

… … …

 

 

 

Nate Rogers and the Unreliable Narrators – Undefeated, live on Boston Emissions

The Rationales live on Boston Emissions

-Trade You

-Climb the Ladder

-Dulcinea

-Tongue Tied

The Rationales – Ready To Go from Upstream, 2017
–Record release show Thurs, Aug 3 at Middle East downstairs, Cambridge with OldJack, Red Red Rockit, The Curtis Mayflower, Nate Rogers and the Unbelievable Consierge 

OldJack – Drivin’ All Night

Red Red Rockit – Bad

The Rationales – Drunk All The Time

Event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2019969251622779/

20228987 10156470969509447 5782618823103402319 n Boston Emissions 7/30/17: The Rationales, Nate Rogers, Petty Morals, Waltham, blindspot, Badfellows, Inns, shiver., People Like You, The Way Ways

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

