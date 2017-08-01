Boston Emissions 7/30/17: The Rationales, Nate Rogers, Petty Morals, Waltham, blindspot, Badfellows, Inns, shiver., People Like You, The Way Ways

L I N K S

Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:

Carissa Johnson, Boston Rock Opera, Set Fire, The Rupert Selection, Field Day, No Small Children and more

Local Songs of the Week + 7/30/17

3] Test Meat – If You Wanna

testmeat.bandcamp.com



2] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017

eddiejapan.bandcamp.com

1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth

https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, July 30, 2017

Bleu – I Won’t Go Hollywood

–2001 Rumble winner is newly married. Congrats!

Animal Flag – Sensation

Badfellows – The Cat Song from Good Grief, 2017

—Manchester NH band, new record out on Midnight Werewolf Records

The Appreciation Post – The Stroke

Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit

–Worcester, Mass

Waltham – Summer Nights

Blindspot – Voices

Petty Morals – Saturday Night Slacks from the forthcoming, F*ck You Let’s Party!, 2017

–Thursday, Aug 3 at New World Tavern, Plymouth – Petty Morals with Jane Weidlin of the Go Gos!

Petty Morals – Let’s Go from the forthcoming, F*ck You Let’s Party!, 2017

–I am stocking up on songs for my annual covers show. Get them to me.

Sidewalk Driver – Karaoke Guy (Monday Night)

People Like You – Hackensack Hospital

The Way Ways – Times and Her

— Release show, Aug 11 at Great Scott, Allston with Today Junior, Andy Sadoway

Shiver. – Stay

–Salem, Mass

—Weds, Aug 2 at O’Brien’s Allston with Old Soul, Pushflowers, Another Musicians

Inns – Party Talk

—Weds, Aug 2 at Middle East upstairs, Cambridge with Kississippi, Pictures of Vernon, Nature Shots

Mercury On Mars – Be The One

—Aug 25 Midway Café, JP with Psychic Dog, The Runouts, Baabes

… … …

We did it! We got everyone in the shot. Thank you @therationales & @nate.rogers 👍 See you Thurs at @mideastclub for the big rock show. pic.twitter.com/qaVV2SQJP0 — Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) August 2, 2017

Nate Rogers and the Unreliable Narrators – Undefeated, live on Boston Emissions

The Rationales live on Boston Emissions

-Trade You

-Climb the Ladder

-Dulcinea

-Tongue Tied

The Rationales – Ready To Go from Upstream, 2017

–Record release show Thurs, Aug 3 at Middle East downstairs, Cambridge with OldJack, Red Red Rockit, The Curtis Mayflower, Nate Rogers and the Unbelievable Consierge

OldJack – Drivin’ All Night

Red Red Rockit – Bad

The Rationales – Drunk All The Time

Event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2019969251622779/