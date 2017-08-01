Boston Emissions 7/30/17: The Rationales, Nate Rogers, Petty Morals, Waltham, blindspot, Badfellows, Inns, shiver., People Like You, The Way Ways

L I N K S
Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:
Carissa Johnson, Boston Rock Opera, Set Fire, The Rupert Selection, Field Day, No Small Children and more
Local Songs of the Week + 7/30/17
3] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
2] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017
eddiejapan.bandcamp.com
1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, July 30, 2017
Bleu – I Won’t Go Hollywood
–2001 Rumble winner is newly married. Congrats!
Animal Flag – Sensation
Badfellows – The Cat Song from Good Grief, 2017
—Manchester NH band, new record out on Midnight Werewolf Records
The Appreciation Post – The Stroke
Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit
–Worcester, Mass
Waltham – Summer Nights
Blindspot – Voices
Petty Morals – Saturday Night Slacks from the forthcoming, F*ck You Let’s Party!, 2017
–Thursday, Aug 3 at New World Tavern, Plymouth – Petty Morals with Jane Weidlin of the Go Gos!
Petty Morals – Let’s Go from the forthcoming, F*ck You Let’s Party!, 2017
–I am stocking up on songs for my annual covers show. Get them to me.
Sidewalk Driver – Karaoke Guy (Monday Night)
People Like You – Hackensack Hospital
The Way Ways – Times and Her
— Release show, Aug 11 at Great Scott, Allston with Today Junior, Andy Sadoway
Shiver. – Stay
–Salem, Mass
—Weds, Aug 2 at O’Brien’s Allston with Old Soul, Pushflowers, Another Musicians
Inns – Party Talk
—Weds, Aug 2 at Middle East upstairs, Cambridge with Kississippi, Pictures of Vernon, Nature Shots
Mercury On Mars – Be The One
—Aug 25 Midway Café, JP with Psychic Dog, The Runouts, Baabes
… … …
We did it! We got everyone in the shot. Thank you @therationales & @nate.rogers 👍 See you Thurs at @mideastclub for the big rock show. pic.twitter.com/qaVV2SQJP0
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) August 2, 2017
Nate Rogers and the Unreliable Narrators – Undefeated, live on Boston Emissions
The Rationales live on Boston Emissions
-Trade You
-Climb the Ladder
-Dulcinea
-Tongue Tied
The Rationales – Ready To Go from Upstream, 2017
–Record release show Thurs, Aug 3 at Middle East downstairs, Cambridge with OldJack, Red Red Rockit, The Curtis Mayflower, Nate Rogers and the Unbelievable Consierge
OldJack – Drivin’ All Night
Red Red Rockit – Bad
The Rationales – Drunk All The Time
Event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2019969251622779/