What Did Kevin’s Parents Almost Name Him?

Kevin spent his long weekend in Ohio visiting his mother, and he spent 10 hours watching “Say Yes to the Dress.” Of course that led to a discussion regarding teen pregnancy and wearing white on your wedding day.

A few uncomfortable conversations ensued between Kevin and his mother regarding condoms, virginity and what color she wore on her wedding day.

His mother expressed some distaste for another family members name, and then Kevin found out what his parents almost named him… The three choices are Bernard, Clifford or Darwin… What do you think would best suit Kevin?

If you pair that name with what Heather’s parents almost named her, they would have a great name for a radio show!

