Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

What Did Kevin’s Parents Almost Name Him?

July 31, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Karlson, Name
Photo: Pixabay

Kevin spent his long weekend in Ohio visiting his mother, and he spent 10 hours watching “Say Yes to the Dress.” Of course that led to a discussion regarding teen pregnancy and wearing white on your wedding day.

A few uncomfortable conversations ensued between Kevin and his mother regarding condoms, virginity and what color she wore on her wedding day.

His mother expressed some distaste for another family members name, and then Kevin found out what his parents almost named him… The three choices are Bernard, Clifford or Darwin… What do you think would best suit Kevin?

If you pair that name with what Heather’s parents almost named her, they would have a great name for a radio show!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live