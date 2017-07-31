What Did Kevin Return At A Fair?

With Kevin spending the weekend in Ohio he decided to enjoy a taste of small town life on a warm summer night. He attended a local fair in his hometown taking in the sights and sounds of middle America, and of course he couldn’t wait to criticize it.

He sets the scene narrating his tour through the fair set to some live ragtime music, there was quilting demonstrations, a pottery wheel and plenty of what Kevin describes as “Hand-made garbage.” He did make one purchase however, deciding to replace the belt he was wearing. That didn’t exactly turn out as he hoped. This purchase started with a little haggling and ended with Kevin chasing down the merchant as they packed up shop.

Kevin took notice of a very rhythmically inclined ice cream man with a catch phrase that Heather might be stealing for her post-radio business endeavors. But was this ice cream man as happy as he seemed, or is there a darker side to him?

