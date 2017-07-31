Karlson & McKenzie Say Goodbye To Intern “Miller Time” Brian

It’s time we bid adieu to another intern on the Karlson and McKenzie show and today it was our latest, Brian “Miller Time” (the nickname Pete gave him) D’Angelo.

Kevin wanted to know what he has learned over his tenure with the show which included finding the nearest Dunkin Donuts and the show, much to Kevin’s dismay, didn’t ruin his ambition to get into radio.

Kevin told him it was show business and Pete said he only has soft hands to show for it.

Heather thinks Brian was lying when he said it was a pleasure to be here.

Hear the goodbyes to Brian and what the show said to him.

