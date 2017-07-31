Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 31 in Classic Rock History

In 1985, John Mellencamp released his “Scarecrow” album. It was the first album he recorded in his home studio, which he dubbed what?

“Belmont Mall,” in Belmont, Indiana

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 31st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1964: A Rolling Stones concert in Belfast, Ireland was stopped just twelve minutes after it began due to rioting fans.

1967: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, who were out on bail at the time, had their individual drug possession charges sharply reduced when public outcry over their sentences prompted British legal officials to reconsider. Keith Richards’ conviction was completely overturned while Mick was given a conditional discharge.

1971: The Stones’ Gimmie Shelter movie premiered in London.

1985: John Mellencamp released his Scarecrow album.

1990: Joe Cocker organized and performed at a benefit concert to help the community of Santa Barbara, California recover from a wildfire.

2007: Lynyrd Skynyrd performed a concert in Aspen, Colorado in support of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash …

1971: The Byrds were at the Lenox Arts Center.

1972: Canned Heat played the Sunset Series on the Common.

1979: Kiss rocked the Providence Civic Center.