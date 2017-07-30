Sunday Morning Blues: July 30th, 2017

This week Sunday Morning Blues talked with Warren Haynes in the second hour of the show. Warren revealed his blues roots and recommended his picks for the essential blues library! Plus, we talked about the brand new Gov’t Mule album “Revolution Come…Revolution Go” and the band’s upcoming appearance at the Pavilion on August 11th!

Also – Happy 81st birthday to Buddy Guy!!

Killing Floor

Real Folk Blues/More Real Folk Blues

Howlin’ Wolf with Buddy Guy on guitar

Early in the Morning

Damn Right I Got the Blues

Buddy Guy with Eric Clapton & Jeff Beck

Messin’ With the Kid

Play the Blues

Buddy Guy & Jr. Wells

Too Many Tears

Skin Deep

Buddy Guy with Susan Tedeschi & Derek trucks

The Hunter

Queen of the Blues

Koko Taylor with Buddy Guy

Evil Twin

Rhythm & Blues

Buddy Guy with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, & Brad Whitford

Coming Home

The Magpie Salute

The Magpie Salute

Please Call Home

Idlewild South

Allman Brothers Band

Don’t you Quit on Me, Baby

Live at Brighton Road

Dani Wilde

Wang Dang Doodle

Street Corner Talking

Savoy Brown

Saturday Night/Sunday Morning

Boom Town

Victor Wainwright & the Wildroots

Warren Haynes Call!

The Same Thing

The Telstar Sessions

Gov’t Mule

Burning Point

Revolution Come…Revolution Go

Gov’t Mule with Jimmie Vaughan

T-Bone Boogie

Peace of Mind

Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters

Bad Year Blues

These Are the Days

Albert Castiglia

Cornbread Moan

Cornbread Moan

Willie J. Laws Band