Sunday Morning Blues: July 30th, 2017

July 30, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues
(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

This week Sunday Morning Blues talked with Warren Haynes in the second hour of the show. Warren revealed his blues roots and recommended his picks for the essential blues library! Plus, we talked about the brand new Gov’t Mule album “Revolution Come…Revolution Go” and the band’s upcoming appearance at the Pavilion on August 11th!

Also – Happy 81st birthday to Buddy Guy!!

Killing Floor
Real Folk Blues/More Real Folk Blues
Howlin’ Wolf with Buddy Guy on guitar

Early in the Morning
Damn Right I Got the Blues
Buddy Guy with Eric Clapton & Jeff Beck

Messin’ With the Kid
Play the Blues
Buddy Guy & Jr. Wells

Too Many Tears
Skin Deep
Buddy Guy with Susan Tedeschi & Derek trucks

The Hunter
Queen of the Blues
Koko Taylor with Buddy Guy

Evil Twin
Rhythm & Blues
Buddy Guy with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, & Brad Whitford

Coming Home
The Magpie Salute
The Magpie Salute

Please Call Home
Idlewild South
Allman Brothers Band

Don’t you Quit on Me, Baby
Live at Brighton Road
Dani Wilde

Wang Dang Doodle
Street Corner Talking
Savoy Brown

Saturday Night/Sunday Morning
Boom Town
Victor Wainwright & the Wildroots

Warren Haynes Call!

The Same Thing
The Telstar Sessions
Gov’t Mule

Burning Point
Revolution Come…Revolution Go
Gov’t Mule with Jimmie Vaughan

T-Bone Boogie
Peace of Mind
Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters

Bad Year Blues
These Are the Days
Albert Castiglia

Cornbread Moan
Cornbread Moan
Willie J. Laws Band

