Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 30 in Classic Rock History

In 2002 Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band released its “The Rising” album. The big story of this album, aside from the 9/11 themes, is that it marked the return of the entire E Street Band to a Springsteen studio release. What was the previous album in which E Street played behind him?

1984’s “Born in the U.S.A.” – an 18-year gap.

Happy birthday to Jethro Tull bassist Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond! He replaced original Tull bassist Glen Cornick and he played on the Aqualung album, among others.

1973: On the same night that their Madison Square Garden concert was filmed for The Song Remains the Same, Led Zeppelin was robbed of $180,000. The safe at the Drake Hotel where they were staying in New York City was broken into and the money never recovered.

1977: Eric Burdon and all the original Animals released their reunion album entitled Before We Were so Rudely Interrupted.

2002: Bruce Springsteen and the E-street band released The Rising album.

2003: The Rolling Stones headlined a benefit concert for Toronto, Canada, to help the city recover from the S.A.R.S outbreak. AC/DC, Rush & the Guess Who also performed.

1972: Black Sabbath was at the Rhode Island Auditorium.

1974: It was ELP at the Cape Cod Coliseum.

1977: Jimmy Buffett played the Lenox Music Inn.

1978: It was Genesis at the Providence Civic Center.