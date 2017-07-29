Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 29 in Classic Rock History

July 29, 2017 1:00 AM
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Ozzfest visited Great Woods on this night in 2000. What Boston area band was on the bill on the main stage?

ANSWER: Godsmack

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Happy birthday to Geddy Lee of Rush and Patti Sciafa (aka Mrs. Bruce Springsteen) of the E-street band!
  • 1966: Bob Dylan crashed his triumph 55 motorcycle near his home in Woodstock, New York. He broke several neck vertebrae, sustained a concussion, mild paralysis and some amnesia. It took Dylan two years to completely recover and return to the concert stage.
  • 1966: Cream kicked off its first tour of Britain with a concert in Manchester.
  • 1967: The Doors hit #1 with “Light my Fire”.
  • 1974: Cass Elliot of the Mamas and the Papas died of a heart attack while choking on a sandwich.
  • 1987: After some legal wrangling, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia agreed on a new flavor: Cherry Garcia!

In the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1977: Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes played at Lenox.
  • 1978: it was Robert Palmer at the same venue.
  • 1978: That same night crazy Ted Nugent destroyed the Cape Cod Coliseum.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live