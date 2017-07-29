Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 29 in Classic Rock History

Ozzfest visited Great Woods on this night in 2000. What Boston area band was on the bill on the main stage?
ANSWER: Godsmack
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- Happy birthday to Geddy Lee of Rush and Patti Sciafa (aka Mrs. Bruce Springsteen) of the E-street band!
- 1966: Bob Dylan crashed his triumph 55 motorcycle near his home in Woodstock, New York. He broke several neck vertebrae, sustained a concussion, mild paralysis and some amnesia. It took Dylan two years to completely recover and return to the concert stage.
- 1966: Cream kicked off its first tour of Britain with a concert in Manchester.
- 1967: The Doors hit #1 with “Light my Fire”.
- 1974: Cass Elliot of the Mamas and the Papas died of a heart attack while choking on a sandwich.
- 1987: After some legal wrangling, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia agreed on a new flavor: Cherry Garcia!
In the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1977: Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes played at Lenox.
- 1978: it was Robert Palmer at the same venue.
- 1978: That same night crazy Ted Nugent destroyed the Cape Cod Coliseum.