Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 29 in Classic Rock History

Ozzfest visited Great Woods on this night in 2000. What Boston area band was on the bill on the main stage?

Godsmack

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy birthday to Geddy Lee of Rush and Patti Sciafa (aka Mrs. Bruce Springsteen) of the E-street band!

1966: Bob Dylan crashed his triumph 55 motorcycle near his home in Woodstock, New York. He broke several neck vertebrae, sustained a concussion, mild paralysis and some amnesia. It took Dylan two years to completely recover and return to the concert stage.

1966: Cream kicked off its first tour of Britain with a concert in Manchester.

1967: The Doors hit #1 with "Light my Fire".

1974: Cass Elliot of the Mamas and the Papas died of a heart attack while choking on a sandwich.

1987: After some legal wrangling, Ben & Jerry's ice cream and the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia agreed on a new flavor: Cherry Garcia!

