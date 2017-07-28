Did Pete Break One of Marriage’s Unwritten Rules!?

Pete thinks he broke one of marriages unwritten rules and after a couple of weeks dwelling on it he finally told his wife.

He confessed to going into his wife’s underwear drawer while looking for something for his daughter.

What was his reaction when he pulled the drawer out?

What surprised him more, the amount of undergarments in the drawer or the condition of the clothes inside?

Pete then asked his wife if there was anything in the drawer that she wouldn’t want him to find. What does she say is the strangest thing she keeps in her top drawer?

From a woman and mothers perspective, Sue Brady (filling in for Heather) doesn’t think there is anything wrong with keeping this item hidden away in a drawer.

And just to make sure Kevin isn’t left out while he is away, Pete makes sure to note that Kevin has been known to go into his parents underwear drawer on occasion…

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.