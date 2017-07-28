Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 28 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of Simon Kirke, drummer of Bad Company. Previously he was part of the internationally-famous band Free. But before that, he began his professional career in what London group?

Black Cat Bones

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 28th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

: Rod Stewart’s CD Unplugged and Seated was certified platinum. 2007: Eric Clapton hosted his second Crossroads Guitar Festival in Chicago. Jeff Beck, Steve Winwood, Jimmie Vaughn, and Derek Trucks were among the participants.

