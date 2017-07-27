Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Welcome To the Bed & Breakfast… For Stoners?

July 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: bed & breakfast, inn, Maine, marijuana, Pot, stoner, Weed
Photo: Pixabay

There is an inn in Maine that is trying out a new idea. Since marijuana laws have been passed in Maine, Trinity Madison was able to try out a “Bud & Breakfast” style at the Laughing Grass Inn. Yes, you read that right. If you like to partake in the devil’s weed and are looking for a quick getaway, listen to what she has in store from edible breakfasts to a 420 happy hour to informational speakers. Would you stay at a place like this for a few nights?

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live