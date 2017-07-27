Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Ringo Starr Shares ‘We’re on the Road Again’ Featuring Paul McCartney

July 27, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Joe Walsh, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr
Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Ringo Starr’s new song “We’re On the Road Again,” features his former bandmate Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter and the song’s co-writer, Steve Lukather.

The rocking tune celebrates the tour bus life and “kicking ass” on stage, boasting we “play really tight, play really loud.”

The song will appear on Starr’s 19th solo project, Give More Love, which is set to be released on September 15.

Check out “We’re on the Road Again” below.

