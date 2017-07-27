Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Journey Member Spotted In White House

July 27, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jonathan Cain, Journey, Neal Schon, Rami Abou-Sabe, White House
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Reports Thursday morning (Jul. 27) indicate that at least one member of Journey was spotted in the White House. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain and his televangelist wife Paula White were seen chatting with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the briefing room.

Cain is married to Paula White, a pastor, and President Donald Trump‘s spiritual adviser. White was one of only six religious leaders who participated in the President’s inauguration.

The thrice-married televangelist has often come under criticism from conservative religious figures for loosely-defined family values and failed business ventures, including a megachurch in Flordia run by White and her then-husband that was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2007. But none of that seems to bother the current administration.

