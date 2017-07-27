Jackson Goes To The Opening Of Patriots Training Camp

We sent Jackson to Foxboro the opening of Pats training this morning and sent us back some audio to playback.

Before we got to it, we played audio of Belichick talking about Sebastian Volmer and calling him a nickname of “Seabass” which lead to speculation of they have them.

We then got to audio of Jackson that talked to the first two guys in line to make the run for seats when the gates opened this morning. He talked to them about various topics which you’ll have to listen to and find out what they are.

After talking about Matthew Slater and how he keeps in shape now versus when he was in college scarfing down In n Out Burgers and Krispy Kreme, we go into more audio of Jackson down at the first day of Training Camp for the Pats.

He asked people what they thought of Eck vs David Price that’s been all over the news. He then asked what you think you’ll be doing at the age of 40 compared to Brady who turns the young age of 40 next month.

Then it turned a little creepy with the last guy. Take a listen.

