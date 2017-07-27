Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

How Much Would You Pay Your Wife To Go Away?

July 27, 2017 8:00 AM
Photo: Pixabay

Pete’s daughter Sam is trying to get closer to him by picking up golf again so she hit the links with her boyfriend the other day.

After she hit the course, she recorded her boyfriend about how she did and also to tell the story about meeting a man that joined them. This man had a tale about a guy that won the lottery.

Her boyfriend recapped the story about another man that hit the lottery and gave his wife 4 million dollars to get lost. Sam then asked her boyfriend how much would he give her to giveaway.

They then turned to a friend to ask about his recent lotto winnings. Hear the whole tale and let us know if you would pay your wife to go away.

