Corey Taylor Calls Chad Kroeger ‘Captain Ego From Planet Douche’

July 27, 2017 10:31 AM
The well-documented feud between Corey Taylor of Stone Sour and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback has reached new heights. Tayloy ignited “F–k Nickelback” chants at a Stone Sour show last week, and now, he’s taken the war of words one step further.

In an interview with 93.3 WMMR, Taylor explained that the the other members of Nickelback called to apologize to him after Kroeger called Stone Sour “Nickelback Lite.”

“As soon as that story hit, the band called and apologized,” Taylor revealed. “They were, like, ‘It’s not us. We promise. It’s this guy.’ And I had hung out with the band before and they’re super-cool dudes. So I was, like… ‘Well, I figured it wasn’t them.’ So I don’t want people holding it against the band, because it’s not them.”

So who is it then, Corey?

“It’s Captain Ego from Planet Douche.”

