Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 27 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1976 after a four-year legal battle, John Lennon finally received his Green Card and became a U.S. citizen. Which Lennon album had included a petition for fans to send to the Immigration Service in support of John’s cause to remain in America?

1972’s “Sometime in New York City”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 27th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1971: George Harrison’s plans for a concert to benefit the starving in Bangladesh were announced. The concert was held on August 1st and featured such performers as Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and others.

1971: George Harrison's plans for a concert to benefit the starving in Bangladesh were announced. The concert was held on August 1st and featured such performers as Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and others.

1976: After a four-year legal battle, John Lennon finally received his green card and became a U.S. citizen.

1976: Bruce Springsteen filed a $1 million breach of contract suit against former manager Mike Appel. Appel filed for and won the right to keep Springsteen out of the recording studio until the suit was settled out of court in 1977. All this legal drama delayed Springsteen's fourth album Darkness on the Edge of Town for over two years.

1986: During its European tour, Queen performed before a crowd of 80,000 in Budapest, the first western act to play there since 1964.

1999: Eric Clapton released his 2-CD compilation Blues.

2007: Kiss frontman Paul Stanley was hospitalized after suffering a "cardiac event" while prepping for a concert in San Jacinto, California. Doctors became concerned when the rocker's pulse skyrocketed to 190 beats per minute and stayed that high for more than an hour. Because it was so close to showtime, Stanley encouraged his band to play the show without him, marking the first time Kiss performed as a trio.

