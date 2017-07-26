Will Kevin Be Able to Sell His Bikes on Craigslist?

Kevin has three bikes he is trying to sell on Craigslist. He mentioned it yesterday after the show in front of Heather so he assumed that Heather reached out to him via Craigslist to troll him. Turns out it wasn’t and he was dealing with another Heather that had some odd questions. He lamented how he didn’t use craigslist earlier to get rid of stuff. He then threw out the idea of trading them in for another bike. But back to the woman named Heather, not our Heather, who contacted him. The questions got him aggravated. He read them off the phone and they ranged from “Are the bikes ready?”, “What’s a tune up?”, “Will you take 100 for the bikes?” and “Are the seats comfortable?” Kevin didn’t respond to the last one so she replied that her husband is over 200 pounds so she wants to make sure he can fit on it. She even asked for a test drive…on a bike. It went on from there but you’ll have to listen to find out what tipped him over the edge.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.