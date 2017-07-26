The Deteriorating Senseless Survey

This Hump Day edition of the Survey kicked off skeptically from the guy that Kevin got on the phone.

From denying a guy is a jolly good fellow to never having the nightmare every disgusting person you met is at the water park, the guy said they are ridiculous questions.

Kevin went on to ask about apps on his phone and seeing cars in front of his house might be an intervention, the guy said why is this necessary.

He proclaimed to Kevin not to waste his time anymore when he asked about naming storms and even cursed at Kevin after the next question.

Heather picked up though on the question that the caller hung up on because Kevin mispronounced a word.

Hear them try to fix his word with him at the end of the survey.

