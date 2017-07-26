Stone Temple Pilots to Release 25th Anniversary ‘Core’ Deluxe Edition

By Abby Hassler

Stone Temple Pilots will celebrate their silver anniversary this year by releasing two deluxe versions of their debut album, Core, Sept. 29. The arrival will be 25 years to the day of the record’s original release.

The Core: Super Deluxe Edition will include four CDs, the original album on vinyl and a DVD that contains videos for the record’s four hit singles. The CD will feature remastered versions of the record, along with two hours of unreleased demos and live performances. There will only be 15,000 copies distributed worldwide.

The second package, the 2-CD Core: Deluxe Version, contains a newly remastered version of the album, expanded with rare b-sides and unreleased demos.

Fans can pre-order the limited edition bundles on the band’s website starting today.