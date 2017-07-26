Jackson went to Queen last night along with his sweet mom Agnes.

After Kevin and Pete asked questions about Jackson’s mom, Jackson gave us some audio he brought back. He said that there were lots of other Mom and kid couples there.

Kevin asked some of them what was the last concerts they went to together, what is the weirdest thing the Queen of England has done for her and probably the best question he asked was how do they spell Queen in the U.K.

After he was done talking with some of the people at the show, he went into the bathroom and tried to get a sing along going.

Give a listen and you’ll probably get a few chuckles.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.