George Thorogood Talks Sturgis And Motorcycles With Chuck Nowlin

Chuck Nowlin caught up with George Thorogood on Wednesday (Jul. 26) to chat about the rocker’s storied history, new album, and the freedom of riding a motorcycle.

Thorogood, who is set to play at the 77th Annual 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, opened up about the connection between rock n’ roll and the open road. “I always looked at the acoustic guitar as the symbol of protest,” Thorogood said. “Odetta, Peter Paul & Mary, Bob Dylan… And I always looked at the electric guitar as the symbol of rebellion; The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Bo Diddley. And the motorcycle represents freedom.”

“So I think that’s the imagery of people who like to ride. In your life, how much freedom do you really have? You have a boss telling you what to do, there are laws, rules, regulations… So I think when they’re out on that highway on that chopper – or if you’re alone at home listening to rock music – that’s your time. Can you imagine listening to ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and riding on a Harley Davidson at the same time? Well, that’s the ultimate spot. And that’s what the attraction is at a place like Sturgis.”

Watch Thorogood chat about the Sturgis with Chuck Nowlin in the video player up top.