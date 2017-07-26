Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 26 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Mick Jagger! Officially, how many kids does he have, from how many women?

Eight kids from four women

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968: Speaking of the devil, the Rolling Stones’ album “Beggar’s Banquet” missed its scheduled release date because of record company objections to the cover design, which showed a graffiti-covered lavatory wall. Eventually the band compromised on a white cover and it wasn’t until years later that the original bathroom cover returned as the cover of the CD package.

1974: The Stones' album "It's Only Rock and Roll" was released.

1975: The Eagles album "One of These Nights" hit #1.

1986: Peter Gabriel got to the top of the charts with "So" album.

1990: Grateful Dead keyboardist Brent Mydland died of a drug overdose.

1992: Kiss guitarist and singer Paul Stanley got married to Pamela Bowen.

