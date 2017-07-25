Why Did Kevin Freak Out After Mowing the Lawn?

Kevin felt bad Sunday after mowing the lawn because he ran over something. He talked about various things he and Pete have ran over in the past but it turns out it was a praying mantis.

As soon as he did it, he called his brother because they both believed that it was ILLEGAL to kill a praying mantis. Kevin went to a website to see if it was true.

Kevin was under the impression his whole childhood that it was illegal to kill a praying mantis. Turns out it was a big rumor.

Pete and Heather never heard of such a thing. Some texts and calls said that they were under the impression also. Hear the tale and shake your head at Kevin for believing it.

