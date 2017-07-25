Kevin Needs Help Dressing Himself Senseless Survey

After complaining about his wife not laying out the proper clothes for him today including his underwear with Heather giving him the business for it, Kevin finally got into the Survey dialing up a woman he was good at the beginning of the call but that was about to change.

The first senseless question he had was cowburger makes more sense than hamburger, she said it was the same thing. His next question about spirit people made her question if this was the right survey. From laziness in the Olympics to arson is the ultimate house warming gift, she kept replying no to everything he was asking. She finally asked what is this when he asked about watching Dateline.

One question about shoppers judging what’s in your cart made Pete ask a question when woman hung up but you can listen to find out what that was.

