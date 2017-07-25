Kevin Had A Killer Dream About Someone On The Show

Kevin was 15 minutes into a nap on his recliner and woke up from a crazy dream.

He ended up killing Jackson in his dream and Pete wanted Kevin to apologize…in the dream. Kevin was against it and it turned into a big to do in the dream.

Kevin took calls for people to guess how he killed Jackson in his dream. From pushing out of a plane to sitting on him to beating him with a metal detector, the guesses kept coming from callers and texts.

Kevin finally gave three guesses from smothering him, strangling him or stabbing him in the head.

Well the third answer was right because he threw a pen at his head in the dream that stuck in his forehead.

They then quibbled over how Jackson “died” in the dream. Have you ever had any dreams about someone you work with?

