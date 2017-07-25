Daniel Craig Will Return As James Bond In 2019

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Daniel Craig, the sixth man to play James Bond on the big screen, is set to return for the franchise’s 25th feature. The Spectre follow-up is slated for a Fall 2019 release, and despite earlier reports of hesitation, Craig will reprise his role as the tuxedo-clad secret agent with a license to kill.

Following the grueling production schedule of 2015’s Spectre, Craig expressed disdain at the thought of reprising his role. “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” he told a British magazine. But now, the New York Times reports Craig’s return for Bond 25 is a “done deal.”

Eon Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer announced Monday (Jul. 24) that the film is set for a North American release on November 8th, 2019. Eon’s Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will produce, with longtime writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade also set for a return.

The yet-to-be-named Bond 25 will place Craig behind only Sir. Roger Moore (7) and the original, Sean Connery (6), for total number of films. But at 13 years since his first release, Craig will officially be the longest tenured James Bond (Never Say Never Again, Sean Connery’s forgettable 1983 one-off, doesn’t count).

Craig took over the ailing franchise in 2006 with the gritty Casino Royale reboot. Craig’s bruising, rough, brash James Bond in Casino marked a drastic shift from Pierce Brosnan’s ultra-suave 90s portrayal. But over the course of Craig’s four films, the modernized franchise fell into old habits – much to the delight of longtime fans. Skyfall and Spectre saw the return of intricate gadgets, zingy one-liners, and other-worldly stunts, as well as some quintessential characters like Q and M.