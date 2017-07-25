Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 25 in Classic Rock History

The Eagles with Fleetwood Mac and Boz Scaggs played Shaefer Stadium in Foxboro on this day in 1976. At the time, it was the largest-selling musical event in New England history. Fleetwood Mac was a last-minute replacement for what band?

The Beach Boys

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 25th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965: Bob Dylan was booed in Forest Hills, New York for playing electric guitar rather than acoustic. The scene repeated itself often over the next year as the folkies got upset over Dylan’s new direction.

1968: Big Brother and the Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin released the "Cheap Thrills" album. It would go on to top the charts before the end of the summer.

1985: Bob Dylan performed his early hits "Blowin' in the Wind", "A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall", and "The Times Are A-changin'" at the 12th World Festival of Youth & Students in Moscow.

1990: Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti became parents to a son, Evan James.

1994: An asteroid was named after Frank Zappa. It was called Zappafrank.

1999: The 30th anniversary "Woodstock 99″ Festival ended after a weekend of violence, fires and crime, a direct contrast to the peaceful vibes of the first festival.

