Boston Emissions 7/23/17 ::: Gene Dante and the Future Starlets, Say Darling, Backwards Dancer, JR Roach, The Upper Crust, Diablogato, Analog Heart, Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S

Email Boston Emissions (please read submissions info)

Follow Boston Emissions +Facebook | +Twitter | +Instagram | +Tumblr | Local Music Venues | Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle

_______________________________________________________

Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:

Carissa Johnson, The Rationales, Nate Rogers and The Unreliable Narrators, Set Fire, The Rupert Selection, Field Day, No Small Children

Local Songs of the Week + 7/23/17

3] Test Meat – If You Wanna

testmeat.bandcamp.com



2] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017

–Boston release show Sat, July 29 at Great Scott, Allston with Abbie Barrett, Janae Halstead

eddiejapan.bandcamp.com

1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth

https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

*this allows bands to do some work, get played more on the radio. But you might have to do some work….

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, July 23, 2017

The Upper Crust ‎– Persona Non-Grata from The Decline & Fall Of The Upper Crust

–Thurs, July 27 at ONCE Ballroom with Supersuckers, Salem Wolves

Diablogato – Gasoline

–Sun, Aug 6 at Middle East downstairs World/Inferno Friendship Society, Stars Like Ours

David Age and the Regrets – Heaven

–Weds, Aug 2 Great Scott David Age and the Regrets, The Ghost Boys, Dragon Room

Boketto the Wolf – Losing My Cool

DEBRA – Overdrive

Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit

— Thurs, July 27 at Great Scott, Allston with Actor|Observer, Born Without Bone, no hope / no harm

JR Roach – Bright Lights Big City

Say Darling – Stoned On You

Gene Dante & the Future Starlets live

-Ok Sunshine

-Love Letter Is Dead

-High Time

-Hand Me Your Razors

……..

Gene Dante and the Future Starlets – Girl On A Unicycle

All this week, the digital download sale of this song will go to Rosie’s Place – genedanteandthefuturestarlets.bandcamp.com

Analog Heart – Not Good Enough

— Sat, July 29 at Koto Salem for Single Release party with Heavy Necker, Top Down

Eternals – There Might Be Fire

Watts – She’s So Electric

Real Kids – All Kindsa Girls

Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay

Caspian – Waking Season