Boston Emissions 7/23/17 ::: Gene Dante and the Future Starlets, Say Darling, Backwards Dancer, JR Roach, The Upper Crust, Diablogato, Analog Heart, Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S
Email Boston Emissions (please read submissions info)
Follow Boston Emissions +Facebook | +Twitter | +Instagram | +Tumblr | Local Music Venues | Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle
_______________________________________________________
Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:
Carissa Johnson, The Rationales, Nate Rogers and The Unreliable Narrators, Set Fire, The Rupert Selection, Field Day, No Small Children
Local Songs of the Week + 7/23/17
3] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
2] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017
–Boston release show Sat, July 29 at Great Scott, Allston with Abbie Barrett, Janae Halstead
eddiejapan.bandcamp.com
1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth
*this allows bands to do some work, get played more on the radio. But you might have to do some work….
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, July 23, 2017
The Upper Crust – Persona Non-Grata from The Decline & Fall Of The Upper Crust
–Thurs, July 27 at ONCE Ballroom with Supersuckers, Salem Wolves
Diablogato – Gasoline
–Sun, Aug 6 at Middle East downstairs World/Inferno Friendship Society, Stars Like Ours
David Age and the Regrets – Heaven
–Weds, Aug 2 Great Scott David Age and the Regrets, The Ghost Boys, Dragon Room
Boketto the Wolf – Losing My Cool
DEBRA – Overdrive
Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit
— Thurs, July 27 at Great Scott, Allston with Actor|Observer, Born Without Bone, no hope / no harm
JR Roach – Bright Lights Big City
Say Darling – Stoned On You
Gene Dante & the Future Starlets live
-Ok Sunshine
-Love Letter Is Dead
-High Time
-Hand Me Your Razors
📸Photo: @genedante + the Future Starlets
••••••••#boston #bostonradio #bostonrock #therockofboston #bostonemissions #newmusic #radio pic.twitter.com/bvW6x3TPBb
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) July 25, 2017
……..
Gene Dante and the Future Starlets – Girl On A Unicycle
All this week, the digital download sale of this song will go to Rosie’s Place – genedanteandthefuturestarlets.bandcamp.com
Analog Heart – Not Good Enough
— Sat, July 29 at Koto Salem for Single Release party with Heavy Necker, Top Down
Eternals – There Might Be Fire
Watts – She’s So Electric
Real Kids – All Kindsa Girls
Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay
Caspian – Waking Season