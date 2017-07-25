Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Boston Emissions 7/23/17 ::: Gene Dante and the Future Starlets, Say Darling, Backwards Dancer, JR Roach, The Upper Crust, Diablogato, Analog Heart, Local Songs of the Week

Online at @bostonemissions July 25, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: #BostonMusic, #radioon, #therockofboston, @bostonemissions, analog heart, anngelle wood, Backwards Dancer, boston dj, Boston Emissions, Boston Music, boston new music, Boston Radio, boston radio host, boston radio station, boston rock, diablogato, eddie japan, gene dante and the future starlets, JR Roach, local, local music, local songs of the week, Mister Vertigo, new music, online at @BostonEmissions, Say Darling, Test Meat, the upper crust, wbcn, WZLX

Coming up on Sunday Summer Sessions:

Carissa Johnson, The Rationales, Nate Rogers and The Unreliable Narrators, Set Fire, The Rupert Selection, Field Day, No Small Children

Boston Emissions Sunday Summer Sessions

Local Songs of the Week + 7/23/17

3] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com

2] Eddie Japan – 1AM from Golden Age, 2017

–Boston release show Sat, July 29 at Great Scott, Allston with Abbie Barrett, Janae Halstead
eddiejapan.bandcamp.com

1] Mister Vertigo – No Myth
https://mistervertigo.bandcamp.com/track/no-myth

 

*this allows bands to do some work, get played more on the radio. But you might have to do some work….

 

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, July 23, 2017

The Upper Crust ‎– Persona Non-Grata from The Decline & Fall Of The Upper Crust
–Thurs, July 27 at ONCE Ballroom with Supersuckers, Salem Wolves

Diablogato – Gasoline
–Sun, Aug 6 at Middle East downstairs World/Inferno Friendship Society, Stars Like Ours

David Age and the Regrets – Heaven
–Weds, Aug 2 Great Scott David Age and the Regrets, The Ghost Boys, Dragon Room

Boketto the Wolf – Losing My Cool

DEBRA – Overdrive

Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit 
— Thurs, July 27 at Great Scott, Allston with Actor|Observer, Born Without Bone, no hope / no harm

JR Roach – Bright Lights Big City

Say Darling – Stoned On You

Gene Dante & the Future Starlets live
-Ok Sunshine
-Love Letter Is Dead
-High Time
-Hand Me Your Razors

Gene Dante and the Future Starlets – Girl On A Unicycle
All this week, the digital download sale of this song will go to Rosie’s Place – genedanteandthefuturestarlets.bandcamp.com 

Analog Heart – Not Good Enough
— Sat, July 29 at Koto Salem for Single Release party with Heavy Necker, Top Down

Eternals – There Might Be Fire

Watts – She’s So Electric

Real Kids – All Kindsa Girls

Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay

Caspian – Waking Season

