What Do You See While You’re Hiking? Dead Bodies? Pickles?

July 24, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: hiking, New Hampshire, Pete McKenzie, Woods
Photo: Pixabay

Saturday morning, Pete’s daughter went out for a hike in New Hampshire in the White Mountains and all she had was a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Sam, Pete’s daughter, ended up going on the hike with a guide and talked about….DEAD BODIES!

Pete refreshed our memory about a hiker from New Jersey that was found dead and the guide recapped the story to Sam. The topic of spray paint came up and why would you have it in the woods. The guys speculated and the guide said kids have been in trouble for before using spray paint.

Sam then asked if he came across a pickle park. Look it up if you don’t know what it means.

The guide then brought up a story about a certain spot in the White Mountains that is known for it.

Take a listen and let us know what you think.

