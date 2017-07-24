Karlson & McKenzie: Shark Race - Watch it on Facebook Live at 8:15am!

Michael Phelps Wasn’t The Only One To Race A Shark This Week

July 24, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Jackson, MetalHead Mike, Michael Phelps, Race, Shark, Shark Week

Monday morning in the CBS Radio studios’ parking lot in Brighton, Karlson & McKenzie pitted producer against producer in a race to the death — err — the end of the parking lot.

Metalhead Mike Phelps vs. JackShark Burnes (appropriately dressed in a shark costume), squared off for $100 in cash, to see who was faster.

Watch the whole thing in the Facebook Live recap below.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

