How Far Do You Go To Sneak Food Into a Movie?

Over the weekend Kevin tricked his wife into seeing the new movie “Dunkirk.” If he had told her it was a war movie, she never would have gone with him.

What did he tell her the movie was actually about to get her to the theater?

Find out how they both liked the film, and what they were able to sneak into the theater in Mrs. Karlson’s purse!

That led to a discussion about the most ridiculous thing that the gang has ever snuck into a movie and Heather’s mom might have Kevin beat!

Hear what Kevin thinks about the British accents in a film based on a story about British soldiers…

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.