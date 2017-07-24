Choking on Almonds Senseless Survey

On this Monday morning Senseless Survey, Kevin catches a man in the middle of a snack and seizes the opportunity to learn a little more about his eating habits.

Did you know that salt has a lot of sodium in it? Maybe he was a little more receptive to Kevin’s line of questioning since he had just eaten because Kevin was able to get through questions like has he ever wondered how many people have died while listening to “staying alive,” if he would agree that the upside to going to jail is no commuting, and has he considered in the year 2020 its going to be 4/20 for an entire month?

What would it take to get this guy off the phone? Would it be a question about “Stairway to Heaven” being referenced an obnoxious amount, if his parents are unconditionally disappointed in him, or What his favorite curse word is?

Enjoy this lengthy edition of the survey!

