Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 24 in Classic Rock History

In 1978 the disastrous “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” movie was released featuring Peter Frampton and the Bee Gees. Who appeared in the movie as a character named Father Sun?

Alice Cooper

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 24th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1964: A riot broke out at a Rolling Stones concert in Blackpool, England, where there were over 30 people hurt. Four were charged with assault and carrying offensive weapons.

