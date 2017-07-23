Sunday Morning Blues: July 23rd, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!
Lightnin’
Havana Moon
Carlos Santana
Everyday (I Have the Blues)
Blues Guitar Heaven (Various)
Santana
The Healer
The Healer
John Lee Hooker with Carlos Santana
Brand New Wayo
Lickety-Split
Robert Randolph with Carlos Santana
Burning Point
Revolution Come…Revolution Go
Gov’t Mule with Jimmie Vaughan
Telephone Song
Family Style
The Vaughan Brothers
My Life
Drive Time – Live at Chans
The Joe Moss Band
Boogie Man
Cornbread Moan
Willie J. Laws Band
Paying the Cost to Be the Boss
True Love
Pat Benatar
You Upset Me Baby
Singin’ the Blues/The Blues
BB King
One More Heartache
The James Montgomery Blues Band
The James Montgomery Band
Run Out of Time
The Resurrection of Pigboy Crabshaw
Butterfield Blues Band
You Can’t Go
Chills & Fever
Samantha Fish
Water’s Risin’
Mr. Used to Be
The Chris O’Leary Band
Willie & the Hand Jive
Maverick
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
Fall Into Grace
Fall Into Grace
Sarah & the Wild Versatile
Cat’s Squirrel
Fresh
Cream
Swamp
Middle of the Road
Eric Gales