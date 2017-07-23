Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Sunday Morning Blues: July 23rd, 2017

July 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues
(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

Lightnin’
Havana Moon
Carlos Santana

Everyday (I Have the Blues)
Blues Guitar Heaven (Various)
Santana

The Healer
The Healer
John Lee Hooker with Carlos Santana

Brand New Wayo
Lickety-Split
Robert Randolph with Carlos Santana

Burning Point
Revolution Come…Revolution Go
Gov’t Mule with Jimmie Vaughan

Telephone Song
Family Style
The Vaughan Brothers

My Life
Drive Time – Live at Chans
The Joe Moss Band

Boogie Man
Cornbread Moan
Willie J. Laws Band

Paying the Cost to Be the Boss
True Love
Pat Benatar

You Upset Me Baby
Singin’ the Blues/The Blues
BB King

One More Heartache
The James Montgomery Blues Band
The James Montgomery Band

Run Out of Time
The Resurrection of Pigboy Crabshaw
Butterfield Blues Band

You Can’t Go
Chills & Fever
Samantha Fish

Water’s Risin’
Mr. Used to Be
The Chris O’Leary Band

Willie & the Hand Jive
Maverick
George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Fall Into Grace
Fall Into Grace
Sarah & the Wild Versatile

Cat’s Squirrel
Fresh
Cream

Swamp
Middle of the Road
Eric Gales

