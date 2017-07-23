Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 23 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Slash! The Guns n’ Roses guitarist is fond of pets; he once named one Curtis. What kind of animal was his beloved Curtis?
ANSWER: A Mountain Lion!
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 23rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1967: The Who began its first full-scale U.S. tour in Seattle as the opening act for Herman’s Hermits.
- 1980: Allen Klein the former accountant for the Beatles and the Rolling Stones began a two-month prison sentence for filing false tax returns.
- 1987: Steve Miller attended the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood walk of fame.
- 1992: George Harrison’s double CD “Live in Japan” was released. It was recorded during his tour of Japan in December of 1991 and featured Eric Clapton on guitar with his band.
- 2007: Aerosmith’s “Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” topped the UK’s “magic TV” list of “the nation’s favorite wedding songs.”
Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1970: Procal Harum played the Boston Tea Party for the first of three nights.
- 1973: Van Morrison was at the Lenox Music.
- 1981: It was R.E.O Speedwagon on its “Hi-Infidelity” tour playing the Garden.
- 1982: Queen performed at the Boston Garden on their “Hot Space” tour. Billy Squier opened the show.
- 2007: John Mellencamp played the Pavillion.