Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 23 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Slash! The Guns n’ Roses guitarist is fond of pets; he once named one Curtis. What kind of animal was his beloved Curtis?

A Mountain Lion!

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 23rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: The Who began its first full-scale U.S. tour in Seattle as the opening act for Herman’s Hermits.

1980: Allen Klein the former accountant for the Beatles and the Rolling Stones began a two-month prison sentence for filing false tax returns.

1987: Steve Miller attended the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

1992: George Harrison's double CD "Live in Japan" was released. It was recorded during his tour of Japan in December of 1991 and featured Eric Clapton on guitar with his band.

2007: Aerosmith's "Don't Want to Miss a Thing" topped the UK's "magic TV" list of "the nation's favorite wedding songs."

