Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 22 in Classic Rock History

It’s Don Henley’s birthday! Back in the 80’s, his song “All She Wants to Do is dance” was covered by a funk band. Which one? (clue: they once opened for Van Halen).

Kool and the Gang

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 22nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1963: “Introducing the Beatles” was released on Vee Jay records, the first label contracted to issue John, Paul, George, and Ringos works in the United States. The album stiffed but was later re-released once the Fab Four had become superstars in America seven months later.

1965: Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman appeared in a London court and were found guilty of "insulting behavior" for urinating on a gas station wall. They were fined a few pounds each.

1985: Demand for a just-announced Bruce Springsteen show in Washington D.C. blew out telephone service in the city for 90 minutes.

1989: A world wide broadcast concert by Pink Floyd took place in Venice, Italy – The band performed from a barge that was moored near St. Marks Basilica.

