What are Karlson & McKenzie Doing For Shark Week?

After discussing Shark Week and how the Discovery Channel is approaching the big race between Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps and a Great White Shark, Kevin announced that the show is going to recreate it in dysfunctional fashion.

Metalhead Mike will be dressed as a swimmer (Phelps) and we have purchased a shark outfit for Jackson to wear (Shark).

They will race in the ZLX parking lot at 8:15 on Monday morning for everyone to hear on air and watch online.

They discussed all the different things they will do for the race from water guns to attire. To make things more interesting, Kevin and Pete are throwing some money in.

Hear the discussion and let us know who you think will win the race!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.