That’s A Stupid Question Senseless Survey

It’s a Friday and Kevin got someone today on the first try! It’s been a few weeks since that has happened, we believe.

Kevin rang up a woman who sounded like she just woke up from a long night so maybe it could last awhile.

First senseless question about being known for over plucking eyebrows immediately set off alarm bells in her head because she responded with “This is a government question?”

Further down the line of questioning, Kevin asked how did coffee gets it’s on table and she replied saying it’s a stupid question and she didn’t know her great, great, great grandfather birthdate which Kevin took her to task over.

Other responses included useless, that’s a question that doesn’t pertain to anything and that’s terrible question when she was asked if she was lazy.

Hear how it ended with her gradually coming out of her sleepiness.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.