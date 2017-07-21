Kevin Karlson’s Treasure Hunt at Joe’s Rock

Kevin spent the afternoon out at Joe’s Rock in Wrentham with his daughter and his metal detector for some treasure hunting.

Kevin first goes through some of the things that go on in the park other than metal detecting, and then gets down to explaining his technique.

Mother Nature was getting to him early as he was getting eaten alive by bugs, that may have led to him settling on digging for the first “treasure” that set off his detector. By then his daughter Katie was already too embarrassed to be seen with him.

Listen to hear what he found on his 15 minute treasure hunting expedition and how much he found out it was worth! Heather and Pete have some ideas about how it may have gotten buried in the park and what they think he should do with it.

