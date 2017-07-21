Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 21 in Classic Rock History

Roger Waters performed “The Wall” at the Berlin Wall on this night in 1990 in front of a crowd of a quarter-million. Several guest stars appeared, including one singer who rocked out “Young Lust.” Who was that singer?

Bryan Adams

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 21st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1972: Rod Stewart released his hit album “Never a Dull Moment.” It eventually reached #2 on the U.S. charts.

1980: The Grateful Dead's Keith Godchaux was injured in a car accident. He died two days later.

1986: The Police rendezvoused in the studio to work on a new studio album, but tensions between the band members led to that album never being completed. Instead, they focused their attention on the far-easier task of assembling a greatest hits package.

1990: Roger Waters performed Pink Floyd's "Wall" album at the Berlin Wall with a supporting cast of musicians and actors i n front of a quarter million people.

2002: Bob Seger escaped injury but his boat was damaged when he was caught in a severe thunderstorm on Lake Michigan. He was out on the water sailing in the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac Michigan.

