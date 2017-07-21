Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 21 in Classic Rock History

July 21, 2017 1:00 AM
Photo: Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Roger Waters performed “The Wall” at the Berlin Wall on this night in 1990 in front of a crowd of a quarter-million. Several guest stars appeared, including one singer who rocked out “Young Lust.” Who was that singer?

ANSWER: Bryan Adams

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 21st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1972: Rod Stewart released his hit album “Never a Dull Moment.” It eventually reached #2 on the U.S. charts.
  • 1980: The Grateful Dead’s Keith Godchaux was injured in a car accident. He died two days later.
  • 1986: The Police rendezvoused in the studio to work on a new studio album, but tensions between the band members led to that album never being completed. Instead, they focused their attention on the far-easier task of assembling a greatest hits package.
  • 1990: Roger Waters performed Pink Floyd’s “Wall” album at the Berlin Wall with a supporting cast of musicians and actors i n front of a quarter million people.
  • 2002: Bob Seger escaped injury but his boat was damaged when he was caught in a severe thunderstorm on Lake Michigan. He was out on the water sailing in the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac Michigan.

Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…

  • 1970: Joe Cocker was at Tanglewood.
  • 1976: Jethro Tull played the Garden.
  • 1979: Peter Frampton came alive at the Garden.
