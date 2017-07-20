Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Want to Take a Bike Ride Through Boston… NAKED?!

July 20, 2017 9:00 AM
We talked to Sara from the World Naked Bike Ride that is taking place in Boston this weekend. We had her on a couple years back but we wanted to know if it grew at all.

She said it has and of course, Kevin came loaded with questions about all the nakedness that will be happening. Pete wanted to know how old some of the riders will be.

Turns out that a lot of people of different ages come out. Kevin wanted to know if it was legal so Sara explained how it’s a protest ride so it’s ok to get away with it.

The idea of crashing on your bike came out including the thought of getting road rash in places you don’t want them.

Sara explained how they deal with it. She also said it’s a freeing experience. Heather chimed in to try and put a stop to Kevin’s line of questioning.

Listen to the interview and let us know you will participate.

