The Salsa Jar Senseless Survey

The guy who picked up his phone today quickly agreed to take the survey Kevin wanted to have him take but little did he know what it was all about.

The first question was about dinosaurs and the second one was about cats and being allergic. The caller tried to correct him on it but Kevin shot back at him before launching into a question about Australians asking to pass the CoffeeMate. The guy wanted to know who Kevin was.

Between cheese and spaghetti, the questions kept going and he went along with it until Kevin asked him about people who brag about how much sleep they get and the guy wanted the survey to be over so he hung up shortly after.

Hear it for yourself and tell us if you agree salsa containers should be made better.

