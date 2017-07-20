Paul McCartney Trolls Westboro Baptist Church

By Abby Hassler

Paul McCartney took to social media to troll the Westboro Baptist Church. The group, which is best known for its hate speech, took aim at McCartney Wednesday evening (July 20) when they showed up at the venue in Wichita, Kansas, to protest his show.

The WBC members stood outside the Intrust Bank Arena with signs that read, “Man’s Job: Obey God” and “Believe On the Lord Jesus.” Instead of getting annoyed, McCartney turned to the internet’s favorite mocking weapon to fight back: Memes.

The Beatles co-founder photoshopped a photo of the protestors to show them holding additional signs that read, “All you need is love” and “I wanna be your man” and “We can work it out.”

Captioning the photo, McCartney wrote, “Thanks Westboro Baptist Church for the warm welcome!”

Well played Sir Paul.