Metalhead Mike Went to Iron Maiden Last Night

Metalhead Mike went to what looked like a sold out crowd for Iron Maiden at Xfinity Center last night. He came back with some audio and a story about lighting up during the show.

The guys wanted to know how late he stayed because the day before he said he was going to leave at 9:30 but he lasted until a little after 10. Kevin then asked he did a little bit of reefer at the show.

Mike had a story about how he started to until the guy next to him complained which you’ll have to listen for him to explain.

They then got to some audio of a guy Mike heard in the parking lot yelling “IRON MAIDEN!” so he went to ask him a few questions.

Hear it all and let us know if you went to show.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.