Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: July 20 in Classic Rock History

July 20, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Carlos Santana! What well-known blues band backed Carlos on his 1983 solo album “Havana Moon”?

ANSWER: The Fabulous Thunderbirds

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for July 20th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Birthdays: It’s Carlos Santana’s birthday. It’s also the birthday of the late Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and Audioslave.
  • 1965: Bob Dylan released “Like a Rolling Stone”. The single made it to #2 on the charts.
  • 1968: Paul McCartney’s fiancé Jane Asher appeared on the British TV show “Dee Time” and announced she was no longer engaged to the cutest Beatle. Problem was, Paul learned of the split as he watched the program!
  • 1969: Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon.
  • 1975: Steven van Zandt officially joined Bruce Springsteen’s E-street Band at a show in Providence, Rhode Island.
  • 1986: All 17 previous members of Santana reunited for a 20th anniversary celebration in San Francisco.
  • 1998: Reporters were given a preview tour of Paul McCartney’s boyhood home in Liverpool. It had been restored to its 1950’s condition by Britain’s national trust.
  • 2004: Peter Frampton filed a lawsuit against Billabong after images of his face and the phrase “baby, I love your waves” began appearing on the company’s swimsuits and surf wear.

In the WZLX ticket stash…

1973: There’s one massive concert: Led Zeppelin played the Boston Garden.

