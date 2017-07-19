The Angel Missing Senseless Survey

On this Hump Day, Kevin got a man to answer his phone who wanted to know what his was all for and reluctantly said ok to proceed.

First senseless question was pressing the close door button in an elevator when people are running to it because if they are running, they have all that energy to go up the stairs. The man said he doesn’t think that way.

Kevin wanted to know if it was cannibalism if you watered an apple true with apple juice to which the guy replied “God, I hope not. I’ve never thought that.” He also thought Kevin’s question about crunchy food was a good one but thought it was an awful thing to say when he was asked if he’s used the pick up line “Heaven must be missing an angel because you ate one.”

The man eventually hung up when Kevin was asking about his summer body.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.